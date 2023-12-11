trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697559
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram temple: 300 Ram devotees set out on foot from Mumbai to Ayodhya

|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram temple: The consecration of the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. This life consecration will be done by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A large number of Ram devotees are reaching Ayodhya to witness this historical moment. 300 Ram devotees have left for Ayodhya on foot from Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai, all of them will participate in the Pran Pratistha to be held in Ayodhya on 22 January.
Follow Us

All Videos

Vishnudev gets command of Chhattisgarh, swearing in may take place on 12th or 13th December
Play Icon31:28
Vishnudev gets command of Chhattisgarh, swearing in may take place on 12th or 13th December
Chhattisgarh New CM: What benefit does BJP get from 'Vishnu' rule in Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon27:14
Chhattisgarh New CM: What benefit does BJP get from 'Vishnu' rule in Chhattisgarh?
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
Play Icon44:16
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
Play Icon6:14
 work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come
Play Icon8:45
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come

Trending Videos

Vishnudev gets command of Chhattisgarh, swearing in may take place on 12th or 13th December
play icon31:28
Vishnudev gets command of Chhattisgarh, swearing in may take place on 12th or 13th December
Chhattisgarh New CM: What benefit does BJP get from 'Vishnu' rule in Chhattisgarh?
play icon27:14
Chhattisgarh New CM: What benefit does BJP get from 'Vishnu' rule in Chhattisgarh?
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
play icon44:16
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
play icon6:14
work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come
play icon8:45
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come
mram mandir,ram mandir news,pran pritistha,Ayodhya,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir pran prastisha,ram mandir news,ram mandir update,ram mandir pran pratishta,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir ayodhya construction,ram mandir latest update,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,Ayodhya,invitation letter for pran,