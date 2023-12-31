trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704763
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The opposition has lagged behind badly on the invitation received on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir on 22 January. The opposition leaders who got invitation to the inauguration of Ram Mandir are confused and those who did not get it are also confused. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is angry over not being invited, Uddhav Thackeray said that I do not need anyone's invitation to go there.

