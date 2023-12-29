trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703933
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath Breaking: Ram Nagari is excited about the construction of Ram Temple A 613 kg bell has reached Ayodhya from Rameshwaram. The bell has been sent by the family of Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi and has his name on it Consider the feature: When it plays, the sound of Om will be heard. Lord Rama had established Shivling in Rameshwaram before conquering Lanka. The relationship between Lord Rama and Mahadev is one of worshiper and worshipper will give a sense of presence.

