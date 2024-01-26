trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Tableau Showcases Ram Lalla's Pranpratishtha On Republic Day 2024 Parade

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Explore the rich heritage of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day 2024 tableau, themed 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat.' The forefront symbolizes the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, capturing his childhood form.

All Videos

Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:5
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Play Icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
Play Icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:0
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024

Trending Videos

Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
play icon1:5
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
play icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
play icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
BSF Camel Parade Led by Deputy Commander Manohar Singh Kheechee Joins On Republic Day 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024
play icon1:0
President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024