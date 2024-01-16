trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710234
Ayodhya to write a new history

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai gave information about the Pran Pratishtha program to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. He told that on January 18, the idol will reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. There is only a wait of 6 days. After that a new history will be written in Ayodhya. But even before that the entire country including Ayodhya has become Rammay. Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Report

