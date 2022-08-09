Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Major peasant movements that paved the way for the independence struggle

During the independence struggle. The peasant movement in India emerged as the dominant force, fighting directly for their own demands. In contrast to the movements after 1914, the movements from 1858 to 1914 remained localised and confined to specific grievances.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

During the independence struggle. The peasant movement in India emerged as the dominant force, fighting directly for their own demands. In contrast to the movements after 1914, the movements from 1858 to 1914 remained localised and confined to specific grievances.