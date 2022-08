Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Reason why 15th August is marked as Independence Day of India

India will complete 75 years of independence on August 15. However, that is not the date that was agreed upon by the British for the transfer of power. Here’s a look at how the date was finally chosen.

