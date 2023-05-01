NewsVideos
Azam Khan's son got a big blow from the Supreme Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Khan has got a big blow from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has refused to stay the election.

