B-town leading lights make heads turn in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave some major couple goals as Alia showed off her baby bump. Bollywood’s favourite couple was on their way to promote their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’. Fitness queen Malaika Arora made several heads turn in her neon gym outfit. The actor looked too sizzling to not be noticed as the lensmen clicked her. Actor Neha Sharma set the bars high in her gym attire. Neha beautifully flaunted her fit figure as she posed for the cameras. B-town’s favourite crush Varun Dhawan made his fans drool in his casual attire. The actor easily managed to attract all the eyeballs in his grey shirt and purple joggers.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

