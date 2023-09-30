trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668897
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
S Jaishankar-Antony Blinken Meeting: Amidst the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Discussed the methods. Along with this, a big statement from Antony Blinken has come out. He said, 'Discussion on the outcome of the G20 meeting'
