Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
An artisan from Aligarh has made a 400 kg lock for the Ram temple. An artisan from Aligarh, UP has made this lock and the key of the lock weighs 30 kg. Know the specialty of this lock in this report.

