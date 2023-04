videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: A gang of killers brought bullets on Ateeq-Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

3 random assailants opened fire on Atiq, the notorious mafia of the state and his brother Ashraf. Social media and the people of the village have come to know that all three wanted to earn a name in the world of crime.