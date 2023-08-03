trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644305
Baat Pate Ki: A shameful incident of inhumanity, burnt alive in a furnace after rape

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: A 14-year-old minor was burnt in a coal furnace in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. It is being suspected that earlier gangrape had also happened with him. The case is of 10 o'clock on Wednesday night in a village under the Kotri police station area of ​​the district.

