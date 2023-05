videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: After Japan-Papua, PM Modi's Jai Hindustan in Australia!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Papua New Guinea after Japan and today the PM is in Australia. Papua New Guinea has honored PM Modi with its country's highest honour. So there, PM Modi has been warmly welcomed in Sydney, Australia.