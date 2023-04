videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: AIMIM Chief Owaisi gives controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

AIMIM Chief Owaisi has given a controversial statement on Godse. Referring to the Ramnavami procession in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that in Hyderabad, they bring photos of Godse in processions, cruel people are dancing with Godse's photos, if Laden had put photos of Al-Zawahiri, they would have entered the house.