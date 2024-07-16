Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB questions Yogi's decision

Sonam|Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Muslims Reaction on Yogi Muharram Warning: It is very rare that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues an order and voices are raised against that order. Kamal Farooqui is a top official of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the most powerful organization of Muslims in India. He said that if Muharram is targeted then all religious pilgrimages starting from Ramlila to the name of Guru Nanak should be stopped. All India Muslim Personal Law Board wants that if any kind of restriction is imposed on Muharram, then Kanwar Yatra should also be banned.

