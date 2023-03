videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal used Deep Sidhu's name for anti-national work

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

The supporters of fugitive Amritpal are currently in the custody of police and security agencies. Gurmeet Singh claimed that the purpose of Waris-Panj-Aab De was to take advantage of Deep Sidhu's popularity.