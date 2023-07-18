trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637208
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Due to the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the difficulties of the people are not taking the name of reducing. Meanwhile, a breath-taking video has emerged from Uttarkashi. The tempo was seen trapped in the debris lying on the road before falling into a gorge. It was told that the tempo tried to escape but its wheels got stuck in the debris
