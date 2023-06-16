NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Be it a boy or a girl! Price of love...only pieces, vandalism in Himachal

Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
In Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, a boy named Manohar has been cut into 7 pieces. The reason for this was that Manohar had loved a Muslim girl. After which the local people set fire to the houses of the accused. The reaction of Manohar's family members has come to the fore in this matter. At present, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

