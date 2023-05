videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Big demand of Muslims from Congress in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

After the victory in Karnataka, the Muslim community has demanded 5 ministries in front of the Congress. Sunni Ulema Board has demanded to give 5 important posts including Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister to Muslims. After which some Congress MLAs and JDS have also supported this demand.