Baat Pate Ki: Big 'explosion' in low budget

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
India's lunar blockbuster, Chandrayaan-3, which cost the nation Rs 615 crore, is cheaper than the dud film, 'Adipurush' (budget: Rs 700 crore), and if the amount is converted to US dollars ($75 million), it is cheaper than the two Hollywood movies ruling the global box office today -- Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' .
