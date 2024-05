videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: BJP Leaders Final Push in Varanasi for PM Modi

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

The last phase of voting in Varanasi took place on June 1. Here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of Varanasi and Kashi today to create a new record of victory. Modi has also strongly attacked Congress.