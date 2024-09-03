Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Can Hamas carry out attacks in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
Can Hamas attack Israelis living in India? Hamas, burning with the fire of revenge, can do this, that is why security has been tightened wherever Israelis live in the country.

