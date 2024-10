videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: Cash Eaten by Termites in Noida Bank Locker

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

In a shocking incident from Noida, termites devoured cash worth Rs. 2 lakh kept inside a bank locker. The locker was in the Citizen Co-operative Bank, Sector 51, Noida. When the locker holder opened it, he discovered that the termites had damaged Rs. 5 lakh worth of cash, rendering Rs. 2 lakh completely unusable. This raises concerns for individuals storing cash in lockers without taking proper precautions.