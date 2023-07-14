trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635639
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 created history, Rafale's 'Shaurya' flight in France । Rafael । PM Modi

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
India has achieved two big successes in one day. Which echoed all over the world. While the country created history by successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 today, the Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Army took off in France. At the same time, a squad of the Indian Army also participated in this special Bastille Day parade. During this, PM Modi was seen saluting the Indian Army. Today the world saw the valor of the Indian Army on French soil.
