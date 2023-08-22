trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652411
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3's success and those 15 minutes of fear, when Vikram Lander will be out of control

Aug 22, 2023
After the completion of two phases, the most important phase of Chandrayaan-3's landing will begin. Whose name is fine breaking phase. In this phase, along with reducing its speed, Chandrayaan has to change its position as well. So that he can come in the right position for landing.
