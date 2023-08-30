trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655709
baat pate ki: Chandrayan-3 gave good news, America-NASA worried after hearing the news

Aug 30, 2023
Baat pate ki: Chandrayaan-3 gave good news, Pragyan rover discovered oxygen on moon today, rover oxygen found in lunar soil. Along with this, the rover has discovered an element on the moon which is very important for life.
