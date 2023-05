videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Clash between Delhi Police and 'wrestlers'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Wrestlers are on strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. At midnight on the 12th day of the dharna, there was a clash between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers. After which the wrestlers allege that the drunken policemen assaulted them.