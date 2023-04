videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: CM Yogi's oath was fulfilled, both the stigmas were erased from UP!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first reaction has come after the Atiq-Ashraf murder case. He said without naming, now no one needs to be afraid of the name of any district. Now this fear has disappeared. Those who were a crisis for UP, now UP has become a crisis for them.