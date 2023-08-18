trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650683
Baat pate ki: Complete preparation for Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon, this time victory is 100% guaranteed!

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 De boosting: Good news has come for ISRO's mission moon, the first phase of Chandrayaan 3 deboosting process has been completed. Now deboosting will be done to land slowly by slowing down the speed of Vikram Lander. tell you that Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission for India. Now the whole country is waiting for August 23, when the 'soft landing' of the spacecraft will be done on the south pole of the moon. According to the schedule, on August 23, at 5.47 pm, Chandrayaan will step on the south pole of the moon.
