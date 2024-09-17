Advertisement
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
In India, the concept of "Sarva Dharma Sambhav" or secularism seems to have taken a twisted form where it often leads to disrespecting Hindu deities or associating them with other religions. A similar incident occurred in Telangana’s Secunderabad during the Ganesh festival, where Lord Ganesha was presented wearing a Muslim cap in a pandal. Such depictions have sparked outrage, raising questions about the boundaries of religious expression and respect in a secular state.

