DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

In India, the concept of "Sarva Dharma Sambhav" or secularism seems to have taken a twisted form where it often leads to disrespecting Hindu deities or associating them with other religions. A similar incident occurred in Telangana’s Secunderabad during the Ganesh festival, where Lord Ganesha was presented wearing a Muslim cap in a pandal. Such depictions have sparked outrage, raising questions about the boundaries of religious expression and respect in a secular state.