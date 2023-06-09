NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy erupted again on Bajrang Dal, Digvijay Singh gave a controversial statement.

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The controversy started on Bajrang Dal is not taking the name of stopping. Congress leader Digvijay Singh has once again given a controversial statement on Bajrang Dal. Digvijay Singh said that the people of Bajrang Dal smuggle opium-ganja, the people of Bajrang Dal spy for ISIS. After this, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra made a big effort.

