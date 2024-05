videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

Controversy arose over the statement given by Sambit Patra, BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat of Odisha, regarding Lord Jagannath and PM Modi. This statement of Sambit Patra went viral on social media. In which he was seen commenting about Prime Minister Modi and Lord Jagannath. While talking to the media, Sambit Patra said that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.