NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Curtain removed from FIR… Brij Bhushan has been accused of touching wrongly

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Former President of Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has postponed his Ayodhya Chalo Rally. So there 2 FIRs lodged by the wrestlers have come to the fore. In which wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan Singh of touching his chest on the pretext of breathing

All Videos

Deshhit: IMF has given a big blow to Pakistan...Pakistan will die of hunger!
21:55
Deshhit: IMF has given a big blow to Pakistan...Pakistan will die of hunger!
Big train accident in Balasore, Odisha, painful pictures surfaced
13:31
Big train accident in Balasore, Odisha, painful pictures surfaced
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi gave his stamp! Congress's love only for 'Muslim' league?
3:32
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi gave his stamp! Congress's love only for 'Muslim' league?
Taal Thok Ke: Muslim League is 'secular' in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi
51:33
Taal Thok Ke: Muslim League is 'secular' in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi
Deshhit: After G-20...7000 Kashmiri youth slapped Pakistan
5:52
Deshhit: After G-20...7000 Kashmiri youth slapped Pakistan

Trending Videos

21:55
Deshhit: IMF has given a big blow to Pakistan...Pakistan will die of hunger!
13:31
Big train accident in Balasore, Odisha, painful pictures surfaced
3:32
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi gave his stamp! Congress's love only for 'Muslim' league?
51:33
Taal Thok Ke: Muslim League is 'secular' in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi
5:52
Deshhit: After G-20...7000 Kashmiri youth slapped Pakistan
Baat Pate Ki,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Brij Bhushan Singh,Brij Bhushan,bjp mp brij bhushan sharan singh,brij bhushan sharan singh latest news,brij bhushan sharan singh news,wrestlers protest brij bhushan,cases on brij bhushan sharan singh,Brij Bhushan Sharan,brij bhushan singh news,brij bhushan singh live,brij bhushan singh latest news,wfi chief brij bhushan sharan singh,brij bhushan fir,pocso on brij bhushan,brij bhushan in ayodhya,brij bhushan latest news,