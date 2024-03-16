videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today

Sonam | Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

Paytm Latest Update: Baat Pate Ki - According to the guidelines of RBI, from today i.e. from March 16, you will not be able to deposit money in Paytm Bank.. Let us tell you what facilities have been stopped on Paytm from today and what will remain operational. Deposits and transactions in the account from Paytm Payments Bank have stopped from today. Apart from this, top-up in the e-wallet of Paytm Payments Bank has also stopped from today. The special thing is that if you have Paytm's Fastag then you will have to change it. However, you can use the remaining amount in Paytm Fastag.