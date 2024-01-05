trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706611
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: ED officers attacked during raid on Trinamool leader’s house

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate Ki: 200 people attacked the ED team which had come to raid the accused in the ration scam case in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. The villagers also attacked the central security forces and also targeted the reporter and cameraman of ZEE News. This attack happened when the ED team reached the house of TMC leader SK Shahjahan Shaikh to raid the house of TMC leader SK Shahjahan Sheikh in the ration scam case. Meanwhile, a crowd of about 200 people suddenly attacked the ED team. The mob vandalized the vehicles of the ED officer and the central security forces accompanying him and left many officers bleeding

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon45:36
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Play Icon4:43
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate
Play Icon9:22
Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
Play Icon1:27
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
Play Icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
play icon45:36
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
play icon4:43
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate
play icon9:22
Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
play icon1:27
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
play icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
ED team attacked during raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali,ed team attacked in bengal,nia investigation in west bengal ed attack,amit shah on west bengal ed team attack,amit shah action in west bengal,attack on ed team in west bengal,ed team attacked in west bengal,West Bengal news,ed team attacked in bengal news today,attack on ed team west bengal,ed team attacked in bengal news,sukanta majumdar letter to amit shah,bjp on west bengal ed attack,Baat Pate Ki,