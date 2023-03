videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Fugitive Amritpal Singh is taking help of small camps to hide

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Everyday new revelations are happening on Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. According to sources, Amritpal Singh is taking the help of small camps to hide. Now the Punjab Police has caught two more accomplices of fugitive Amritpal.