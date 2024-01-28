trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715033
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony- The script of which had been written a few days ago finally happened in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again became the Chief Minister. But this time his allies changed; instead of RJD, BJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi's party joined him. Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 9th time. Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy. After Nitish Kumar, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as ministers. BJP's third MLA Dr Prem Kumar was also included among those who took the oath. While JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Singh Yadav and Shravan Kumar were made ministers, HAM Party President Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman and independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were also included in the cabinet.

Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor

