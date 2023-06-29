NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Huge ruckus in two communities after seeing sacrificial goats in the parking lot of the society in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Seeing goats of sacrifice in the parking lot of a society named Lakhani Heights of Mumbai, there has been a lot of ruckus in two communities. It is being told that about 60 goats were brought here for sacrifice, but people of other communities objected to the sacrifice of the goat in the society. Objected after which tension increased in both the communities. After which the police lathi-charged to pacify both the sides.

All Videos

WhatsApp Desktop Users Will Be Able To Video Call With Up To 32 Participants
play icon1:33
WhatsApp Desktop Users Will Be Able To Video Call With Up To 32 Participants
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 29, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 29, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Farooq Abdullah's threat on UCC- Muslims have their own law, lest any storm come
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Farooq Abdullah's threat on UCC- Muslims have their own law, lest any storm come
Deshhit: 'Sacrifice' of goats on 'Bakrid'...Court order...Get goats out
play icon27:16
Deshhit: 'Sacrifice' of goats on 'Bakrid'...Court order...Get goats out
Deshhit: UN's strong report on Kashmir.. PoK will separate from 'Pakistan'
play icon2:50
Deshhit: UN's strong report on Kashmir.. PoK will separate from 'Pakistan'

Trending Videos

WhatsApp Desktop Users Will Be Able To Video Call With Up To 32 Participants
play icon1:33
WhatsApp Desktop Users Will Be Able To Video Call With Up To 32 Participants
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 29, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 29, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Farooq Abdullah's threat on UCC- Muslims have their own law, lest any storm come
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Farooq Abdullah's threat on UCC- Muslims have their own law, lest any storm come
Deshhit: 'Sacrifice' of goats on 'Bakrid'...Court order...Get goats out
play icon27:16
Deshhit: 'Sacrifice' of goats on 'Bakrid'...Court order...Get goats out
Deshhit: UN's strong report on Kashmir.. PoK will separate from 'Pakistan'
play icon2:50
Deshhit: UN's strong report on Kashmir.. PoK will separate from 'Pakistan'
Mumbai latest hindi news,People protest,goat brought for EID,Mumbai news,protest,Goat,Mumbai,बकरीद के बकरे पर बवाल,दो गुटों में तनातनी,देखें क्या बोले पुलिस अधिकारी,news about मुंबई,news about बकरीद,controversy on bakrid qurbani,bakrid qurbaninews,bakrid qurbani rules,bakrid qurbani row in mumbai,bakrid qurbani row,bakrid qurbani ki dua,bakrid qurbani dua,bakrid qurbani,