videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Husband-Wife Feud Causes Railway Millions in Losses

Sonam | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

A marital spat led to a miscommunication at a railway station in Bilaspur, resulting in a ₹3 crore loss for the railways. Due to an ‘OK’ on the phone, a train ended up on a restricted route. The husband, a station master, appealed to the high court and secured a divorce.