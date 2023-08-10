trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647445
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: I.N.D.I.A will not forget this speech of Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
No-confidence motion was brought in the Parliament by the opposition to speak to PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaliated selectively on every question of the opposition. Let us tell you about the big things of PM Modi's address... Modi said that the opposition's colleagues have a desire to print. Those whose books and accounts have deteriorated, they are demanding accounts from us. The opposition has only given disappointment to the country.

All Videos

PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
play icon0:40
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!

Trending Videos

PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
play icon0:40
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,PM Modi,no confidence motion against pm modi,no confidence motion in lok sabha,opposition no confidence motion,pm modi on no confidence motion,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,no confidence motion live,no confidence motion against nda,pm modi speech on no confidence motion,no confidence motion parliament,pm modi no confidence motion,Motion of no confidence,PM Modi Live,