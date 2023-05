videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan will be kept in guest house of Police Line of Islamabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to release Imran Khan immediately. Now Imran Khan will be kept in the guest house of Police Line of Islamabad. But tonight is heavy on the whole of Pakistan.