videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'In Sanatan they do caste-caste...but there they wear caps'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

The divine court of Baba Bageshwar Dham is established in Bihar. The Bihar government is on the target of the BJP on the issue of Baba Bageshwar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.