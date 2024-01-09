trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707571
Baat Pate Ki: Indians Cancel Maldives Trips Amid Row Over Minister's Post

Sonam|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Deshhit: Boycott Maldives: Whatever the ministers and officers of Maldives had said against India and Prime Minister Modi. Even the people of Maldives did not like it. The leaders of Maldives are asking their own government to apologize to India, so much so that there is a split in the Maldives government itself over the insult to India.

