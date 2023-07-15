trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636029
Baat Pate Ki: India's growing closeness with Muslim countries

Jul 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now on a tour of UAE after France. PM Modi was received at the airport by Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. After the bilateral meeting with Sheikh Khalid, PM Modi said that he was happy to come to Abu Dhabi and meet the President. He thanked him for the warm welcome and respect and said that every Indian sees you as a true friend.
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

