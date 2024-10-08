videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Election Result Update: During the Haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi set the narrative of Jalebi, but its magic did not work and the celebration of Jalebi went to BJP's account. Jalebis of victory were being fried in the Congress's frying pan...but after eating hot Jalebis in a hurry, Congressmen got stuck in such a way that they are neither able to digest it in their stomachs...nor are they able to spit it out...