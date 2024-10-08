Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2804437https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/baat-pate-ki-jalebi-is-trending-but-its-not-sweet-news-for-rahul-gandhi-2804437.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Haryana Jammu Kashmir Election Result Update: During the Haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi set the narrative of Jalebi, but its magic did not work and the celebration of Jalebi went to BJP's account. Jalebis of victory were being fried in the Congress's frying pan...but after eating hot Jalebis in a hurry, Congressmen got stuck in such a way that they are neither able to digest it in their stomachs...nor are they able to spit it out...

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
Play Icon50:16
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
Congress gets its first victory in Haryana
Play Icon02:49
Congress gets its first victory in Haryana
Election Results 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Haryana
Play Icon17:26
Election Results 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Haryana
Election Results Update: Counting Begins in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon14:44
Election Results Update: Counting Begins in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir
Iran Israel War Update: Hezbollah Attacks Israel
Play Icon00:54
Iran Israel War Update: Hezbollah Attacks Israel

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
play icon50:16
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
Congress gets its first victory in Haryana
play icon2:49
Congress gets its first victory in Haryana
Election Results 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Haryana
play icon17:26
Election Results 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Haryana
Election Results Update: Counting Begins in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir
play icon14:44
Election Results Update: Counting Begins in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir
Iran Israel War Update: Hezbollah Attacks Israel
play icon0:54
Iran Israel War Update: Hezbollah Attacks Israel
NEWS ON ONE CLICK