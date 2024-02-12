trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720422
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: Kejriwal announced to contest elections on all seats in Delhi Punjab

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate ki: Before the Lok Sabha elections, the India alliance has suffered a big setback. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced to contest elections on all the seats of Delhi after Punjab.

All Videos

Baat Pate ki: Situation is gradually becoming normal in Banbhulpura of Haldwani
Play Icon08:53
Baat Pate ki: Situation is gradually becoming normal in Banbhulpura of Haldwani
Political turmoil intensifies before floor test of Nitish government
Play Icon08:49
Political turmoil intensifies before floor test of Nitish government
Deshhit: Preparation for big action in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
Play Icon06:44
Deshhit: Preparation for big action in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
Taal Thok Ke: Tauqeer Raza should be caught and put in jail, says Sangeet Ragi
Play Icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Tauqeer Raza should be caught and put in jail, says Sangeet Ragi
Whether the oppressor is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon, says Mufti Manzur Ziyaee
Play Icon08:42
Whether the oppressor is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon, says Mufti Manzur Ziyaee

Trending Videos

Baat Pate ki: Situation is gradually becoming normal in Banbhulpura of Haldwani
play icon8:53
Baat Pate ki: Situation is gradually becoming normal in Banbhulpura of Haldwani
Political turmoil intensifies before floor test of Nitish government
play icon8:49
Political turmoil intensifies before floor test of Nitish government
Deshhit: Preparation for big action in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
play icon6:44
Deshhit: Preparation for big action in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
Taal Thok Ke: Tauqeer Raza should be caught and put in jail, says Sangeet Ragi
play icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Tauqeer Raza should be caught and put in jail, says Sangeet Ragi
Whether the oppressor is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon, says Mufti Manzur Ziyaee
play icon8:42
Whether the oppressor is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon, says Mufti Manzur Ziyaee