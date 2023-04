videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Lady don Shaista's Game Over!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Shaista is still absconding after the death of son Asad and husband Atiq. Shaista is changing her location frequently with 5 to 7 women. According to sources, Lady Dawn is going to be caught in the clutches of the police very soon.