NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Lathis lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Police lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore. It is being told that Bajrang Dal workers had reached the city to hand over a memorandum against increasing drug abuse, many policemen were also injured in the incident. At the same time, the police say that people were facing problems due to the blockade by Bajrang Dal workers.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
Indore News,MP News,MP Politcs,Bajrang Dal,Inodre Police,Lathi Charge on Bajrang Dal,bajrang dal news,Bajrang Dal News in Hindi,bajrang dal protest,MP News in Hindi,Indore news in Hindi,इंदौर समाचार,एमपी समाचार,एमपी राजनीति,बजरंग दल,इंदौर पुलिस,बजरंग दल पर लाठीचार्ज,बजरंग दल समाचार,बजरंग दल समाचार हिंदी में,बजरंग दल विरोध,एमपी समाचार हिंदी में,इंदौर समाचार हिंदी में,Indore,Baat Pate Ki,Shivraj Singh Chauhan,शिवराज में बजरंग दल वर्कर्स की पिटाई,