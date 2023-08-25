trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653646
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 is perfectly fit on the surface of the moon and is doing its job very well. ISRO has told that Pragyan Rover, who has come out of the lander, has started walking on the moon. After leaving the lander, the Pragyan rover has walked about eight meters on the lunar surface.
